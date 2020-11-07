Brett Moffitt and Fr8Auctions Extend Partnership

NASCAR driver Brett Moffitt is pleased to announce that long-time partner Fr8Auctions is extending the company’s sponsorship support into the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Fr8Autions, which is the primary sponsor of Moffitt’s No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro fielded by Our Motorsports today at Phoenix Raceway, has committed to be the primary sponsor of the No. 02 car at the four races scheduled next season at Talladega Superspeedway (April 24, Oct. 2) and Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 20, July 10).



“I’m incredibly thankful to have a long-time sponsor like Fr8Auctions step up each and every year to support me across all the racing series I drive,” said the 28-year-old Moffitt, the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Champion. “Marcus Barela has been there for me through the ups and downs and is committed to seeing my Xfinity Series program take a step up in 2021.”



In 2020, Fr8Auctions has served as a primary car sponsor of the Our Motorsports No. 02 car for nine races, plus as a primary sponsor and associate sponsor of Moffitt’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado truck at GMS Racing. Fr8Auctions has sponsored Moffitt since 2015 and was a key partner during his 2018 championship season run.



“Brett has been like family to me and Fr8Auctions since he won the NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 2015,” said Marcus Barela, owner of Atlanta, Ga.-based Fr8Auctions. “We believe Brett is one of the top racers in the sport and look forward to continuing our partnership into next year’s Xfinity Series, which now includes two races at both Talladega and Atlanta.”



Moffitt will start 12th today in the No. 02 Fr8Auctions Chevrolet Camaro for the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200 at Phoenix Raceway. The race broadcast starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Prosport PR