JCR welcomes new partner Diecast Kings for the 2020 season finale

Jeremy Clements Racing is happy to announce that Diecast Kings will be joining the JCR family for their first time this weekend at Phoenix Raceway as Primary sponsor of the #51 Camaro SS in Jeremy’s 365th career start.



“What a cool Fan car we have for our last race of the season. Cameron from Diecast Kings came to us with this idea of a season finale Fan car and it did not disappoint! It has been an up and down year all around for all of us and what better way than to appreciate our GREAT FANS!!” said Clements.



Joining Diecast Kings as associate sponsors will be: Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, TriTec Seals. CoMet ic and ZMAX.

JCR PR