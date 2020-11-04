Rick Ware Racing to House Two Full-Time NASCAR Xfinity Series Teams in 2021

ick Ware Racing will expand to house two full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series teams in 2021. After debuting the No. 17 Rick Ware Racing entry this year at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Martinsville Speedway, the team earned two respectable finishes, 7th and 14th.



2021 marks a monumental year for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) - 30 years in Motorsports. RWR has competed in the top three NASCAR Touring Series (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series), along with the ARCA Menards Series, Indy Car Series and Asian Le Mans Series, to name a few.



"2021 is shaping up to be a great season for Rick Ware Racing," commented team owner, Rick Ware. "This is our 30 Year Anniversary being involved in motorsports, and I can't think of a better way to showcase how far we've come, than to get back to our roots in the NASCAR Xfinity Series."



Car numbers and manufacture for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season has not yet been determined. The team is working with several drivers to finalize the line up, which will be announced in the off-season.

Car numbers and manufacture for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season has not yet been determined. The team is working with several drivers to finalize the line up, which will be announced in the off-season.

