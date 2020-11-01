Harrison Burton won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway for his second consecutive victory.

With his win on Saturday, Burton (20) became the youngest driver ever to win at the paperclip. His father, Jeff Burton previously held the record at 23 years old.

“Martinsville is one of those places that’s really cool to win at,” Burton told NBC Sports after his win.

For Burton, this marks his fourth victory of the 2020 Xfinity Series season.

Rounding out the top five were Justin Allgaier in second, Noah Gragson in third, Jeb Burton in fourth and Ross Chastain in fifth.

Saturday’s race was also the last race in the Round of 8, setting the four drivers to race for a championship next weekend in Phoenix. Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe, Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley all transferred to the championship race at Phoenix.

For Briscoe, Cindric and Haley this will be their first championship appearance. Allgaier on the other hand has had four appearances in the title race.

Ross Chastain, Brandon Jones, Noah Gragson and Ryan Sieg all chances of them running for a championship this year are over.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was the first at Martinsville since 2006.

Rounding out the top ten were Riley Herbst in sixth, Chase Briscoe in seventh, Michael Annett in eighth, Brandon Jones in ninth and Austin Cindric in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race will be held on Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Noah Gragson

Stage 2 Winner: Ross Chastain

Race Winner: Harrison Burton