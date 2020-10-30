Pair of Xfinity races at AMS announced for 2021 season

NASCAR and Atlanta Motor Speedway have announced two dates for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the 1.54-mile track in 2021.

The series will make the trip to Georgia during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend on Saturday, March 20, 2021 for the EchoPark 250, which has been the main event for Atlanta’s same-day NASCAR doubleheader since 2015.

The rising stars of the NASCAR Xfinity Series return for a second event on Saturday, July 10 as part of the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart weekend.

“Whenever you take NASCAR’s up-and-coming drivers and put them on this challenging track, the result is always thrilling,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We’re excited to see the action of the EchoPark 250 return in March and how these young guns will fare on a hot, slick track during our new summer weekend.”

The Xfinity Series races will complement the previously announced NASCAR Cup Series races at AMS: the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 on Sunday, March 21, and the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart on Sunday, July 11.

Weekend packages are available for both the spring and summer NASCAR weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway. AMS plans to host fans in a socially distanced, limited capacity for each of its 2021 events at this time. Due to the planned limited capacity, fans interested in attending these events are encouraged to make their plans and contact AMS as soon as possible.

Seating and camping accommodations will be made on a first-come, first-served basis starting with fans who originally had tickets for the 2020 NASCAR race followed by fans who make a deposit. Fans looking to secure seats or camping locations for the 2021 events should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call the AMS ticket office at 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR