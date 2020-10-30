Road Courses, New Venues Highlight 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Slate

Friday, Oct 30 24
Road Courses, New Venues Highlight 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Slate

NASCAR today announced the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Xfinity Series™, which will mirror many of the historic changes in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule that was announced in September.

The Xfinity Series will join the Cup Series for 32 of its 33 weekends, including running for the first time at Circuit of the Americas (May 22) and for the first time since 2011 at Nashville Superspeedway (June 19). The series will return to Mid-Ohio on June 5 for the only event at a venue apart from the Cup Series.

“As was the case with the Cup Series, we’re thrilled to have worked with the industry and our broadcast partners to deliver an exciting Xfinity Series schedule for our fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR vice president of racing development. “We saw phenomenal Xfinity Series racing in 2020, and this schedule allows us to build on that momentum by adding compelling new venues to an already fantastic mix of traditional racetracks.”

The Xfinity Series will make its lone Sunday appearance in Pocono on June 27 as part of an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader weekend in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

After a pair of off weekends in late July, the series returns to action for back-to-back road course racing in Watkins Glen (August 7) and on the Indianapolis Road Course (August 14). Those events will kick off 14 consecutive weekends of racing, including seven straight Playoff races culminating with the crowning of an Xfinity Series champion in Phoenix (November 6).

Bristol Motor Speedway will again host the regular-season finale (September 17), while Las Vegas Motor Speedway will open the Playoffs (September 25). The Charlotte ROVAL (October 9) and Martinsville Speedway (October 30) will once again serve as the cutoff races, trimming the Playoffs field to eight and four, respectively.

Broadcast times and networks will be announced at a later date, as will the 2021 schedule for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Below is the full 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule (Playoff races in bold font):

2021 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 13

Daytona

Saturday, February 20

Homestead-Miami

Saturday, February 27

Auto Club

Saturday, March 6

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 13

Phoenix

Saturday, March 20

Atlanta

Friday, April 9

Martinsville

Saturday, April 24

Talladega

Saturday, May 8

Darlington

Saturday, May 15

Dover

Saturday, May 22

COTA

Saturday, May 29

Charlotte

Saturday, June 5

Mid-Ohio

Saturday, June 12

Texas

Saturday, June 19

Nashville Superspeedway

Sunday, June 27

Pocono

Saturday, July 3

Road America

Saturday, July 10

Atlanta

Saturday, July 17

New Hampshire

Saturday, August 7

Watkins Glen

Saturday, August 14

Indianapolis Road Course

Saturday, August 21

Michigan

Friday, August 27

Daytona

Saturday, September 4

Darlington

Saturday, September 11

Richmond

Friday, September 17

Bristol

Saturday, September 25

Las Vegas

Saturday, October 2

Talladega

Saturday, October 9

Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 16

Texas

Saturday, October 23

Kansas

Saturday, October 30

Martinsville

Saturday, November 6

Phoenix

NASCAR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

