Tufco Flooring Back on Board at Martinsville

Tufco Flooring returns as the primary sponsor for Jesse Little as the Xfinity Series makes their first start at Martinsville Speedway since 2006.



"Tufco Flooring is excited to be partnering again with Jesse Little and JD Motorsports on the #4 Chevrolet Camaro for the Xfinity race in Martinsville, VA this weekend," Mike Case, President of Tufco Flooring said. "Jesse has done a great job in and out of the car representing Tufco Flooring and we are excited looking forward to our continued partnership with the JD Motorsports Team/Jesse Little. Best wishes this weekend to Jesse & the JDMotorsports team this weekend at the Martinsville Speedway on October 31 at 3:30 pm ET, Live on NBCSN."



Be sure to give the Tufco Flooring Instagram Page a Like where you can see pictures of Jesse but also see some of the outstanding work that Tufco Flooring does. If you or your company are looking for Industrial Commercial Flooring visit the Tufco Flooring website.



"I've been looking forward to this weekend for a long time. Martinsville was always one of my favorite tracks growing up, running late models and now to have a chance to race Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports with a great sponsor like TUFCO on board is a dream come true."



Strategy helped Jesse score a top 15 at Texas Motor Speedway last week. "We ran our own race and my crew chief Wayne Carroll made good adjustments all night, along with a great pit strategy that got me back on the lead lap. I'm thankful for my JDM Guys and their positive attitude all season long1", Jesse said after the race.



Jesse will be Trackside Live from Martinsville Speedway Saturday afternoon. Tune into the Jesse Little Facebook page Saturday at 2:30 PM EST to catch Jesse as hopes to join us from the grid showing off the beautiful Tufco Camaro.



About Tufco Flooring: Tufco Flooring is the leader in resinous flooring. With over 50 years of experience serving a wide variety of industries, we've come to take great pride in our commitment to quality as well as excellent service in the flooring and stainless steel drain business.



Tufco has a rich history serving the demanding needs of the food processing industry. We've formulated specialized resins that can hold up to a wide array of abuse. From thermal shock, forklift traffic, chemical spills to slip and safety issues, we have a solution that will last for years. This has allowed us to further solve problems found in pharmaceutical, automotive, and manufacturing facilities, as well as commercial real estate and other types of facilities.



Jesse Little Racing PR