JCR Creepin’ it Real with 1-Stop Convenience Stores All Hallows Eve at Martinsville

Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to welcome 1-Stop Convenience Stores as co-primary sponsor along with All South Electrical for the Draft Top 250 this coming Saturday afternoon. Sporting a spooky new costume on the 51 machine as the XFINITY Series makes its return to Martinsville Speedway for the first time since 2006. ASE will be on board for their eighth race of 2020. Also making their first appearance as an associate sponsor will be MEC Environmental Construction.

“I’m so excited that we could get 1-Stop to come with us to Martinsville! Scott and Dawn from 1-Stop have been part of the JCR family since 1993 and were on our winning ACRA car at Nashville in 2007. It’s great to have them aboard along with Chuck’s team from ASE; on this one helluva Halloween paint scheme. I love Halloween and we are ready to run down the competition.” Clements said.

Joining 1-Stop and ASE as associate sponsors will be: WhiteTail Smokeless, FOX Sports Spartanburg, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Tritec Seals. CoMetic and ZMAX

Jeremy Clements Racing PR