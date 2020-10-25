RCR Post Race Report - O'Reilly Auto Parts 300

"Our No. 21 Maestro's Chevrolet fired off really well to start the race. We were able to quickly make our way inside the top-10 after starting in the 18th position. The biggest issue we fought throughout the race was just being a little too tight through the center and on exit of the corner. My crew chief, Andy Street, did a great job keeping up with the track and making adjustments throughout the race. One of the biggest things I've learned this year is just to be patient. Thankfully, we were able to put ourselves in position at the end and that is all you can really ask for. I'm just very thankful for everyone at Richard Childress Racing and ECR because they have no quit and it definitely showed today. It's been a privilege to drive these fast RCR Chevrolets and an honor to work with this organization. To score my best career finish and the best finish for the entire No. 21 team this season in my last start is pretty special. I really wish we could have caught the No. 9 car, but we just kind of stalled out and the No. 20 car ended up passing both of us. Nevertheless, I am extremely proud of my team and thankful to be in this position." -Anthony Alfredo