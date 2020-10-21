Colby Howard teams up with NASCAR Foundation to honor Betty Jane France Humanitarian award finalists

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is pleased to announce Colby Howard has partnered with The NASCAR Foundation for this weekend’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. The newly formed partnership will honor charitable nominees as voting continues for The NASCAR Foundation’s 10th Annual Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award.



Since its inception in 2011, The NASCAR Foundation has honored 36 finalists through the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award by contributing $1,575,000 to the children’s causes they represent.



Joe Vaughn won the prestigious award in 2019 through his work with Project Hope Foundation, which aims at assisting children with autism integrate into society. Colby Howard has helped raise awareness for Project Hope Foundation as they have served as his primary sponsor for the majority of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



This is the 10th year the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award has been presented. Each of these finalists is guaranteed a $25,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation – with the overall winner receiving a $100,000 donation.



Award finalists include the following:



· Daryl Farler from Franklin, Tennessee, a 10-year volunteer with Amputee Blade Runners, an organization that provides free running and sports prosthetics to lower-limb amputees seeking a more active lifestyle;



· Charlene Greer from Ormond Beach, Florida, a nine-year volunteer with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Volusia / Flagler;



· Larry Jordan from Dacula, Georgia, a 21-year volunteer with Angel Flight Soars, Inc., the original volunteer pilot organization that helps to strengthen families in crisis by eliminating the transportation concern for necessary medical care;



· Rich Langley from Virginia Beach, Virginia, a nine-year volunteer with Roc Solid Foundation of North Carolina, an organization devoted to using the power of ‘play’ to defeat pediatric cancer.



Colby looks forward to representing the cause, saying “The opportunity to partner with great initiatives such as The NASCAR Foundation and Project Hope Foundation really means a lot to me. Recipients of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award have made big strides in changing lives of many people through their charitable work, and I am proud to represent the four nominees on the hood of my No. 15 Chevrolet. I encourage everyone to learn more about these special individuals and vote for their favorite candidate to win the award.”



Howard has driven in 19 races for JD Motorsports in 2020 with a best finish of 12th at Daytona, and continues to learn the ropes of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This weekend’s race will be his second start at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 23rd in July.



Joining The NASCAR Foundation and Project Hope Foundation will be Guy Roofing, who partnered with Howard initially at Talladega Superspeedway, and continues to support the South Carolina born driver.



The voting process is currently live to determine the overall winner of the Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award, and a $100,000 donation from The NASCAR Foundation. Fans can go online to NASCARfoundation.org/Award and vote once a day, every day until the vote closes on Nov. 4 at 12:00 PM ET. The winner will be presented virtually on November 5.



Saturday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 at Texas Motor Speedway kicks off at 4:30 PM ET and can be viewed live on NBC Sports Network. Watch Colby Howard drive the No. 15 NASCAR Foundation Chevrolet and remember to vote daily for your favorite candidate! For all things JD Motorsports, follow along on the social media channels @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



