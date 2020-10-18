RCR Post Race Report - Kansas Lottery 300

Xfinity Series News
Sunday, Oct 18 51
RCR Post Race Report - Kansas Lottery 300 NK Photography Photo
Late Race Crash Ends Promising Top-Three Run for Anthony Alfredo and The No. 21 Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet Team at Kansas Speedway
 

29th
 
 
25th
 
9th
"We had a really strong Andy's Frozen Custard Chevrolet tonight, and ran in the top-five for most of the race. Unfortunately, an on-track incident in Stage 3 ended our race early. We were four-wide on a restart and no one backed down. That was the craziest thing I've ever experienced, and it definitely shows you how fast things can happen in racing. I ended upside down, on my roof and I just have to thank the NASCAR safety crew for being there immediately. They were there before I even realized the wreck was over or where I was. I'm glad to be okay, and thankful for everyone at RCR that builds these safe race cars that we have today, and all of the safety equipment that goes into keeping all of us drivers safe in the race cars. I wish we could have flipped the car back over and kept digging because I was having a blast running up front tonight at Kansas Speedway. It's been an awesome year so far and we still have one more shot to go win a race at Texas Motor Speedway next weekend."
-Anthony Alfredo

RCR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Briscoe secures Championship 4 spot with Xfinity win at Kansas Chase Briscoe Grabs Winning Ticket at Kansas »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top