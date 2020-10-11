AJ Allmendinger won Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

Allmendinger was able to dodge spinning cars throughout the race not to mention the horrible conditions that drivers faced running the race in rain.

Saturday’s victory is Allmedinger’s fifth win in the Xfinity Series and second this season. Allmendinger also won last year’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval as well.

“Oh my God. I don’t know what to say,” Allmendinger told his team on the radio after winning Saturday’s race.

Rounding out the top five were Noah Gragson in second, Daniel Hemric in third, Alex Labbe in fourth and Ross Chastain in fifth.

Noah Gragson, who finished second had a run in with Riley Herbst as they raced for the race lead. Gragson would get sent into the barrier by contact from Herbst.

This marks the second time these two drivers have made contact this season. Earlier in the year at Texas Motor Speedway in July, Gragson made contact with Herbst and sent him into the wall.

“I don’t really get mad. I get even,” Gragson told NBC Sports.

Chase Briscoe, who led a portion of the race and was in contention at the end of the race spun before entering Turn 2 during the overtime restart.

“The driver just made a mistake,” Briscoe told NBC Sports.“In the conditions like this you’ve got to be at 100 percent and it bit me. So very unfortunate. That one is gonna sting for a long time.”

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race was also a cutoff race meaning that four drivers would be eliminated from the playoffs. Harrison Burton, Brandon Brown, Riley Herbst and Michael Annett were all eliminated from the playoffs.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open the Round of 8 next Saturday at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Kaz Grala

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe

Race Winner: AJ Allmendinger