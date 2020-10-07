Gaulding takes Count on Me NC pledge at Charlotte Roval

Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are pleased to announce Visit North Carolina and Count On Me NC (COMNC) as a new primary sponsor for the upcoming Drive for the Cure 250 Xfinity race to be held Saturday, October 10th. The No. 74 COMNC Chevrolet Camaro will be provided by MHR and running the ROVAL™, NASCAR’s newest track located at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Being both an active NASCAR driver and proud resident of North Carolina, I feel that with everything that has happened this year with COVID-19, we need to continue to help keep each other safe and make sure we reduce any risk of spread. I know by taking the Count On Me NC pledge and following the guidelines are a great way for all of us including myself to make a difference,” said Gray.

As a public health initiative built on evidence-based training for businesses and a play-it-safe pledge for the public, Count On Me NC welcomes Gray as a champion of the cause to fight the spread of COVID-19, said Visit NC Director Wit Tuttell.

“We’re beyond excited about Gray’s commitment to Count On Me NC,” said Tuttell. “He’s an exciting young talent with the kind of determination it takes to win at the track and also to help put COVID-19 in the rear-view mirror. Gray’s followers will be inspired to follow his lead when he talks about the importance of wearing masks, washing their hands, and waiting at a distance when they’re out in public. They’ll also connect the sea-green Count On Me NC logo on Gray’s car to certificates and signage displayed at thousands of hotels, restaurants and other North Carolina businesses that have completed the training in advanced sanitation and service measures.”

“Over the next several months, I am looking forward to being an ambassador for Count On Me NC and encouraging fans and businesses across North Carolina to join with me by taking and honoring the pledge. As NASCAR has shown, if we all work together by wearing masks, keeping our distance and washing our hands we can start to realize the benefits like having our fans safely back at the track this coming weekend,” stated Gray.

In addition to Count On Me NC being the primary sponsor, Panini America, the Official Trading Card of NASCAR will be riding along Saturday afternoon as an associate sponsor and will return Sunday as the primary NASCAR Cup Series sponsor of the No. 27 Chevrolet Camaro for the Bank of America ROVAL 400. Count On Me NC will also be returning to the track with Gray on Sunday as an associate sponsor.

Make sure to catch all the race action for both races on NBC starting at 3:30 PM Eastern Time on Saturday, October 10th and 2:30PM Eastern Time on Sunday, October 11th.

SOM PR