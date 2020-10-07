National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer Statement

The National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer today heard and considered an appeal of a behavior penalty issued on Sept. 10 to Mike Wallace.
The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12.1.a General Procedures; 12.8.e NASCAR Member Conduct; 12.8.1.e Member Conduct Guidelines.
The original penalty assessed: Wallace was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and must perform sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR.
Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer are:
- The Appellant violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice.
- The decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel upholding the original Penalty that was issued by NASCAR is affirmed and upheld.
Final Appeals Officer for this hearing:
- Mr. Roger Werner
The decision of the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer is final and binding on all parties.