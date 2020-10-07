Watchonista clocks in partnership with Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing

Watchonista, a global online magazine dedicated to covering the watch industry, watch collecting, and luxury lifestyle alongside driver Joe Graf Jr. announced today a partnership for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL with SS GreenLight Racing.



Every day, visitors flock to Watchonista’s website and social media channels to interact with immersive content produced by their dynamic team of writers, editors and content producers.



Founded in 2009 by Alexander Friedman and Marco Gabella, both watch and car lovers, Watchonista has also been active in both the car and Motorsports arena interviewing drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Mario Andretti, Graham Rahal, Tom Kristensen, and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.



A former marketing partner in sports and endurance cars with Rebellion Racing, Lamborghini Super Trofeo, and Tour Auto, this weekend marks the company’s first foray as a primary marketing partner in the stock car arena, specifically NASCAR.



Additionally, Watchonista will bring the added support of its partners WAX Insurance, STANDARD H, and Cantonment, all of which will have placement on Graf Jr.’s No. 08 Watchonista Chevrolet Camaro in the final road course race of 2020.



“We’re thrilled to partner with SS-Green Light Racing and Joe Graf Jr. for the Charlotte ROVAL race,” said Josh Shanks, Watchonista Editor-in-Chief. “As a former Hoosier turned New Yorker, motorsports runs in mine and Watchonista’s veins. This partnership will only help fuel Watchonista’s continued expansion in the United States market.



“We’re also excited to go racing with new to NASCAR marketing partners WAX Insurance, STANDARD H, and Cantonment.”



“As an insurer of watches, sneakers, memorabilia, and more, WAX looks forward to seeing Joe Graf Jr. compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ROVAL race,” offered Calvin Bradley, CEO of WAX Insurance.



“We’ll be standing by to insure and protect the winner’s trophy!”



For Graf Jr., 22, Watchonista is the third new partner that he has brought to the NASCAR Xfinity Series scene since returning from the COVID-19 pandemic in May.



Collectively, Graf Jr. and Watchonista are committed to growing their relationship both on and off the track heading into the 2021 season.



“I’m super excited to welcome Watchonista to NASCAR and have them be a part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series with SS GreenLight Racing,” offered Graf Jr. “I’m a frequent visitor to the site being an avid collector of many things myself and to be able to bring this partnership to fruition is a testament to a lot of hard work and Watchonista eager to expand their horizons.



“Hopefully, we can have a strong finish on Saturday for Watchonista, WAX Insurance, STANDARD H, and Cantonment and then work on building our partnership for years to come.”



Graf Jr.’s race car will also have a special “Cancer Hero” tribute ribbon for Shanks’ mother, Teresa Shanks, who is fighting Stage III ovarian cancer. Following the completion of the race, Watchonista will be making a donation for ovarian cancer research on her behalf.



The Drive for the Cure 250 (67 laps | 155.44 miles) is the 29th of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The field will take the green flag shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 10, 2020, with live coverage on NBCSN, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).



SS Green Light Racing PR