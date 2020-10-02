Skuttle Tight Back on Board at Talladega

Skuttle Tight is back and sponsoring Jesse and the JD motorsports team as they return to Talladega Superspeedway where they had scored a 13th place finish in June.

"Skuttke Tight is very excited to once again partner with Jesse Little in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The opportunity to work with Jesse at the Superspeedways in 2020 has been a great and were excited to be back at Talladega. Jesse drove the Skuttle Tight Camaro to a 13th place finish at Talladega back in the June race and we are looking for him to bring home another good finish. As part of the Talladega weekend we are very excited to finalize the new Skuttle Tight Diecast program and really appreciate everyone's support who participated. said Chad Kompelien, President of Skuttle Tight. "Having Skuttle Tight back on board for Talladega is awesome." Jesse said. "I look forward to the drafting and side by side action, we had a couple good races at Superspeedways already this year, and I think we can continue with that trend and bring home a really good finish for Chad and Skuttle Tight"

Over the last 4 weeks Jesse has worked closely with Shriners Hospitals for Children to launch a fundraising page to support children in need across the US. As of today, Jesse has raised $24,365 and hopes to exceed $25,000 in coming days. With each donation of $25 or more you will receive two hero cards and will be entered into a drawing for other prizes!

"Being able to raise $24,365 for Shriners in such a short time is absolutely amazing," Jesse said. "The support the fans have shown Shriners and myself since Darlington is humbling. Thank you for all of your support."



If you have not yet ordered your Scuttle Tight die cast you can do that here . When you preorder before the race this weekend at Talladega you will be entered into a drawing for a JL hat and a Skuttle tight Tee Shirt!.

Jesse will be Trackside Live from Talladega Superspeedway Saturday afternoon. Tune into the Jesse Little Facebook page Saturday at 2:00 PM EST to catch Jesse as he answers your questions.

JJLR PR