Guy Roofing announces sponsorship of NASCAR driver Colby Howard of JD Motorsports

Guy Roofing Inc., among the fastest-growing roofing contractors in the nation, is pleased to announce the primary sponsorship of NASCAR driver, Colby Howard of JD Motorsports.



Howard’s #15 Chevrolet Camaro will sport the Guy Roofing logo on both the hood, quarter panels, and tail, debuting this weekend on the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 3rd, at 4:30 pm. This is the second NASCAR sponsorship for Guy Roofing; in 2013, the South Carolina contractor sponsored Phoenix Racing’s No. 51 Chevy in the Daytona 500. “This is a thrilling moment for all of us at Guy Roofing. Our previous sponsorship with Phoenix Racing’s Regan Smith was a celebration of our national presence, and we couldn’t be more pleased to return to the track with such a promising, talented driver.”



At age 18, Howard is a third-generation race car driver, and was awarded NASCAR’s South Carolina Rookie of the Year in 2017. In January 2020, Howard joined JD Motorsports, a Gaffney-based race team, to compete in the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series. Colby Howard’s first race with Guy Roofing’s sponsorship will be at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 3rd, broadcasting on NBCSN at 4:30 PM ET.



"I am proud to help welcome Guy Roofing back to NASCAR this weekend on my No. 15 Chevrolet Camaro,” Howard remarked. “This is a great partnership that helps tie in a local connection with everybody involved. Guy Roofing's home base of Spartanburg serves as the center point between my hometown of Simpsonville and the JD Motorsports race shop in Gaffney. I am excited to make my first start at Talladega because I learned a lot about restrictor plate racing at Daytona earlier this season where I finished 12th. This time around, I believe we can improve on that finish even further."



With over 50 years of roofing experience, Guy Roofing is a full-service commercial, industrial, and residential roofing contractor. Providing commercial and industrial services nationwide, Guy Roofing’s corporate headquarters are in Spartanburg, South Carolina.



For more information, contact Kellie Gault, Marketing Manager for Guy Roofing, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



JDM PR