Jeremy Clements Racing is thrilled to have All South Electrical back as primary sponsor this Saturday for the Ag-Pro 300 at the famed Talladega SuperSpeedway. ASE will be powering the #51 Camaro SS in their sixth race of 2020.



“It’s really great to have ASE on the car this weekend with this pretty sweet paint scheme. Chuck Koon and his ASE team have really done a lot for us this year and what better to thank him than to put this Hot Rod in victory lane.” Clements said.



Joining All-South Electric as associate sponsors will be Fox Sports Spartanburg, Whitetail Smokeless, Chalew, ELITE Towing & Recovery LLC Circle Body Shop, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, and ZMAX

JCR PR