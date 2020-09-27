RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"We had another extremely fast No. 21 Sim Seats Chevrolet tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I thought we did a really good job running inside the top-five for the majority of the race and scoring some valuable stage points to add to our total, as we continue to pursue an Owner's Championship for our No. 21 team. We fell back a bit at the beginning of the final stage. The groove I had been running throughout the race went away and it seemed the way the rubber laid down really affected the balance of our Sim Seats Chevrolet. My crew chief Andy Street made great adjustments to keep our car in it and we were thankfully able to rally back inside the top-10. Unfortunately, we had a problem on our last pit stop with some lug nuts falling off, which cost us several positions. I tried to get all I could on the last restart and we were able to get back to eighth for another top-10 finish. We win as a team and lose as a team, but I'm very proud of all the effort that my Richard Childress Racing team puts into this program week in and week out. I'm really looking forward to going to Talladega Superspeedway next weekend."

-Anthony Alfredo