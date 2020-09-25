Jesse Little Looking For Another Great Finish at Las Vegas

Jesse and the JD Motorsports team return to the Las Vegas where they scored a 14th place finish in the second outing of the year. The team is looking forward to taking the information gained from that race and being able to improve on that finish this weekend.

The return of fans last week at Bristol Motor Speedway was a special moment for Jesse, "Look at those fans at Bristol - how cool was that? My family was sitting in turn 3 and I got to waive to them prior to the race so that was special."