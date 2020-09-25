Jesse Little Looking For Another Great Finish at Las Vegas

Jesse and the JD Motorsports team return to the Las Vegas where they scored a 14th place finish in the second outing of the year. The team is looking forward to taking the information gained from that race and being able to improve on that finish this weekend.
The return of fans last week at Bristol Motor Speedway was a special moment for Jesse, "Look at those fans at Bristol - how cool was that? My family was sitting in turn 3 and I got to waive to them prior to the race so that was special."
Jesse will be Trackside Live from Las Vegas Saturday night before starting the race in the 24th position, which is set by a formula which takes into account 4 different factors including owner points position, owner final race position, the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. Tune into the Jesse Little Facebook page Saturday night at 5:30 PM EST to catch Jesse as he answers your questions.
In case you did not get the chance, be sure to check out and pre-order your Skuttle Tight Chevy Diecast, you can order yours here. Send Jesse a screenshot of your pre-order to be entered to win a Skuttle tight prize package.
Jesse Little PR