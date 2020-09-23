National Motorsports Appeals Panel Statement -- Mike Wallace

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a behavior penalty issued on Sept. 10 to Mike Wallace.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12.1.a General Procedures; 12.8.e NASCAR Member Conduct; 12.8.1.e Member Conduct Guidelines.

The original penalty assessed: Wallace was indefinitely suspended from NASCAR and must perform sensitivity training as directed by NASCAR.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

The Appellant violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice. The Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The panel consisted of the following three individuals:

- Mr. Dixon Johnston

- Mr. Bill Lester

- Mr. Kevin Whitaker

The Appellant has the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR