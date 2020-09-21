Sokal Media Group gambles on Stefan Parsons at Vegas

Stefan Parsons and BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announced today that Sokal Media Group (Sokal Digital), a leader in automobile advertising from North Carolina, will adorn the No. 78 Toyota Supra in a one-race deal.

Sokal Digital will make its initial NASCAR Xfinity Series debut on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With this new partnership, Parsons’ 2020 season schedule currently consists of 10 races.

“2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, so I’m grateful that Mark Sokal and the Sokal Media Group will be on our No. 78 BJ McLeod Motorsports Toyota Supra this weekend at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway),” said Parsons about the deal. “I’m looking forward to carrying the momentum from Bristol (Motor Speedway) into this weekend.”

“Jessica and I always enjoy having Stefan driving for our team,” said BJ McLeod, NASCAR Xfinity & Cup Series Driver and Owner of BJ McLeod Motorsports. “Stefan has a lot of talent and we are excited to add races to his BJMM driver portfolio.”

In seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Parsons has an average finish of 24.3 with his best finish of 18th at Texas Motor Speedway in June. While he hasn’t had a start in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Parsons has two starts at the 1.5-mile facility in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, where he finished 29th earlier this year.

Stefan Parsons PR