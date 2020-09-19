Chase Briscoe Wins at Bristol

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe feasted in the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, winning at the high-banked, half-mile oval to take his league-leading seventh victory of the season. The driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang led three times for 11 laps around the .533-mile oval, but it was the final six tours in the 300-lap contest that proved the most important. Briscoe muscled his way into the lead on lap 295 and pulled away with more than a half-second advantage over his nearest pursuer when the checkered flag dropped. It was Briscoe’s ninth career Xfinity Series victory, but his first at Bristol.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We had a good Ford Performance Racing School Mustang from the get go, but I don’t think we necessarily had the best car starting off. I knew we were going to be in the ballpark just based off those first few laps. The track was changing quite a bit and we just needed to stay ahead of that and be ready for which way it went. All night our car was good on the long run after about 35 laps, so we were lucky that last stretch stayed green. Our Ford Performance Racing School Mustang really came alive in the last 10-15 laps and I’m glad we were able to take advantage of it and come out with a win.”

Notes:

● Briscoe’s victory in the Food City 300 marked his third straight top-two result at Bristol, as he finished second in his two previous starts at the track in August 2019 and June 2020.

● Briscoe finished third in both stages to earn a total of 16 bonus points.

● Briscoe’s margin of victory over second-place Ross Chastain was .651 of a second.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 45 laps.

● Only 13 of the 36 drivers in the Food City 300 finished on the lead lap.

● With Bristol being the last race of the regular season, Briscoe enters the playoffs ranked No. 1 in the standings with 2,050 points. He is in a tie with regular-season champion Austin Cindric, but Briscoe holds the tiebreaker as his seven wins this season trump Cindric’s five victories.

● Briscoe won five stages in the regular season and, combined with his seven victories, carries 50 bonus points into the playoffs.

● This is Briscoe’s second straight playoff appearance. Briscoe finished fifth in the Xfinity Series championship standings last year, narrowly missing out on advancing to the Championship 4 and competing for the series title. He did, however, win the rookie-of-the-year award.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Alsco 300 on Saturday, Sept. 26 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It is the first race of the seven-race playoffs and the first race in the Round of 12. It starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

