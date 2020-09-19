Chase Briscoe won Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway in a late race pass to get the victory in the final regular season race of the season.

Briscoe passed Austin Cindric late in the race and would hold command of the lead to the checkered flag. Friday’s victory marks Briscoe’s seventh win of the season, a series high.

“I was so mad after last week,” Briscoe told NBCSN post-race. “I told all the guys there ain’t no way we’re getting beat today. I was so mad after how we ran last week and I get on the internet all the time and I see guys count us out after one bad race and I know what this team is capable. I finished second here the last two races and I wanted to win here so bad and it’s awesome that I can actually celebrate it with all these race fans.”

Rounding out the top five were Ross Chastain in second, Austin Cindric in third, Harrison Burton in fourth and Justin Allgaier in fifth.

Ross Chastain, who finished second lead 117 laps of the race and took the lead on three different occasions.

Justin Allgaier, who finished fifth lead the early part of the race, leading 126 laps and sweeping the first two stages. However, Allgaier would loose the race lead in the pits after Stage 2 during pit stops.

Rounding out the top ten were Anthony Alfredo in sixth, Noah Gragson in seventh, Brandon Jones in eighth, Jeb Burton and Riley Herbst in tenth.

Brandon Brown, who finished 12th, clinched the final playoff spot.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will open their playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sept. 26th at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe