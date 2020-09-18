511auction.com to sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt and JD Motorsports at Bristol

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to welcome 511Auction.com as a partner with the team as the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway. Their parent company has partnered with JDM as the team’s apparel sponsor every season since 2018, and they plan to continue the relationship this weekend as a co-primary partner aboard Jeffrey Earnhardt’s No. 0 Chevrolet.



511Auction.com is a premier online auction platform to sell and purchase large items; such as Recreational Vehicles, Watercraft, Farm/Industrial Equipment and Real Estate. Earnhardt returned to full-time competition for the team in May, and despite missing the first four races of the season, he currently sits 23rd in the points standings. Through 21 starts for JDM, the North Carolina native has amassed 10 Top 20 finishes with a season-best of 12th at Texas Motor Speedway.



When the tour last raced at Bristol in June, Jeffrey took care of his equipment and was able to come home with a 15th place finish. This weekend, with points on the line and every position counting even more, Earnhardt looks to notch another Top 15 finish.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday, September 18th, for the running of the Food City 300. Be sure to tune in to NBCSN at 7:00 PM Eastern Time live coverage from The World’s Fastest Half Mile. To keep up with Jeffrey Earnhardt, follow along on his social media pages @JEarnhardt1 on Twitter & Instagram and JeffreyEarnhardt on Facebook. For all things JDM, follow along on our social media pages @JDMotorsports01. #TeamJDM



JDM PR