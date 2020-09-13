RCR Post Race Report - Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250

"We had another really solid day at Richmond Raceway in our No. 21 ruedebusch.com Chevrolet, bringing home another top-10 finish for our Richard Childress Racing team. It seemed like we were just destined to finish in ninth this weekend, but I'm still very proud of my team. I wish we could have gotten a little more out of today. I think we were just a couple small adjustments away from being a top-five car again. We definitely learned what we need to be good here at Richmond, so hopefully next year the team will have a great direction on what the car needs to compete again. Overall, it was a clean weekend. We didn't have any damage and didn't make any mistakes in either race, so I'm really happy we could gain some valuable points towards the owner's championship for the 21 team this weekend. Thank you to everyone at RCR and ECR, Andy Street, and my partner ruedebusch.com for being on board. I had a lot of fun this weekend and loved running double duty. We'll go get us a win at the Roval in a couple of weeks." -Kaz Grala