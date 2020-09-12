Chase Briscoe Finishes 11th at Richmond

Race Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe had a quiet outing Friday night at Richmond (Va.) Raceway as he finished 11th in the Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race to open the doubleheader event at the .75-mile oval. Briscoe put his No. 98 Go Bowling Ford Mustang at the front of the field twice for seven laps during the first stage of the 250-lap race, but he slipped back to 11th at the end of the second stage. A lack of forward drive and a caution-free final stage prevented Briscoe from advancing past 10th place, with the 25-year-old racer eventually falling outside of the top-10 in the final 16 laps. It was one of just seven races this year where Briscoe has not finished among the top-10. He leads the series in victories with six.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Go Bowling Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It was a tough night for us. We struggled to find grip all night and didn't really have a long run or short run car. We just didn’t seem to get anywhere with adjustments until the pit stop at the end of the second stage. I was still struggling on entry (into the corner) toward the end of the race, and we didn’t get another chance to pit and make any progress on our Go Bowling Ford, so we were just stuck where we were. We’ll regroup and come back tomorrow with a plan to go for a win.”

Notes:

● Briscoe led twice for seven laps to bring his laps-led total for the season to 514. He has led 317 more laps this year than he did in 2019.

● Briscoe finished second in Stage 1 to earn nine bonus points.

● Justin Allgaier won the Go Bowling 250 to score his 13th career Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season and his first at Richmond. His margin of victory over second-place Justin Haley was .604 of a second.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 31 laps.

● Only nine of the 37 drivers in the Go Bowling 250 finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Cindric remains the championship leader after Richmond with a 67-point advantage over second-place Briscoe.

Next Up:

The second event of the Xfinity Series doubleheader at Richmond is the Virginia is For Racing Lovers 250 on Saturday. It starts at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.