RCR Post Race Report - Go Bowling 250

"It was a solid night for our No. 21 ruedebusch.com Chevrolet team in race one at Richmond Raceway. We had a lot of speed tonight and I was excited to add some stage points toward our point total for the No. 21 team owner's championship standings. I thought we were definitely a top-five car tonight. I was concentrating really hard on saving the tires during that last run and thought we would drive back up inside the top-five but, unfortunately, we really lost the tires as we got deeper into the run. A couple of guys slipped by us in the closing laps, but it was still a great night scoring a top-10 finish for our Richard Childress Racing team. I feel like I learned a lot and I think we have a really good piece to work with tomorrow. We'll go back to work tomorrow and see if we can grab that top-five finish that I know we are capable of." -Kaz Grala