Shriners Hospitals Jumps on Board as Associate Sponsor at Richmond Double Header

Shriners Hospitals for Chilren will be riding along with Jesse again this weekend for the Richmond Double header as Associate Sponsor as they pay tribute to 911 Never Forget heroes.

"The last week was a blast being able to spend time with the Shriners Ambassadors, and while they could not attend the race in person I enjoyed having them ride with me on the car," Jesse said. "The support from the Shriners is incredible and I am looking forward to being able to represent them and spread the word about the great work they do."

Richmond Raceway is the place for racing this weekend, hosting not one, but two Xfinity races. Jesse will start race one Friday night in the 14th starting spot. "This will be our last double header of the year. The challenge we will face this weekend is the fact that we will be racing at such different times. Friday night and then Saturday afternoon. The track will be completely different so we will just need to constantly be aware of that," Jesse said. "Might even require a different setup after the night race. However, no matter what it will still give us a great amount of laps and allow me to get dialed in here at Richmond."

Jesse's and Shriners fundraising page has been a great success Jesse said "I am extremely humbled that because of your donations we have achieved our goal of $12,500 and are now very close my new goal of $15,000."

With each donation of $25 or more you will be receive both hero cards and an opportunity to win the front bumper of the Shriners Darlington car. Please visit the page here to see how you can help. Sharing the link is encouraged, and every amount donated goes a long way to help make sure patients and their families are cared for regardless of their ability pay. https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ fundraiser/2844282

In case you missed the other exciting news from last week, Jesse announced that the Skuttle Tight Chevy diecast is available for preorder in both the 1:24 and 1:64 size. Pre-order yours here