RCR Post Race Report - Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

"I'm really proud of my team for bringing such a fast No. 21 Blue Otter Polarized Chevrolet to the race track, even though it was a tough day for us at Darlington Raceway for throwback weekend. On lap two the car bottomed out on the splitter, which caused our Chevrolet to shoot up the track and catch the wall. Fortunately, that was just cosmetic damage and we were able to continue. Our Richard Childress Racing pit crew did a great job getting our Chevy repaired and keeping us in contention. We were able to go to work and pass a lot of cars on track even after our initial incident. My team did a great job of putting us in position late in the race on older tires. We restarted in the fourth position and settled into fifth on older tires, which is a big deal at Darlington. It looked like our strategy was going to play out just fine until I saw the leader wreck. I went high to avoid him, but ran through the same rear end grease he went through and wrecked as well. It's a shame it tore up a lot of good cars, including ours. It definitely wasn't the finish we deserved, but I'm extremely proud of all my Richard Childress Racing guys and the speed we continue to bring each week."

-Anthony Alfredo