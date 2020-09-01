Joe Graf Jr. and SS GreenLight Racing to throwback to Elliott Sadler at Darlington

Ahead of Darlington (S.C.) Raceway’s annual “throwback weekend,” Joe Graf Jr. and his SS GreenLight Racing announced today that they will throwback to 13-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Elliott Sadler for Saturday afternoon’s Sport Clips Help A Hero 200.



Graf Jr.’s No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet Camaro will relic Sadler’s No. 88 GT Vodka Chevrolet for JR Motorsports from the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.



Bucked Up is the everyman (or woman) energy drink. We don’t care about the color of your collar; whether blue or white, we all require energy to power our days. We want something that tastes like success, enhances mood and focus, and most of all, delivers long-lasting energy.



Without the CRASH.



“Our No. 08 Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet looks stout for this weekend’s throwback weekend at Darlington,” said Graf Jr.



“I’ve always had respect for Elliott Sadler as a race car driver and to be able to flashback to his time at JR Motorsports is really cool for me.



"Hopefully, we can have another successful race at Darlington with a better finish than May.”



A span of 22 years, Sadler made 397 Xfinity Series starts from 1995 to 2019 producing 13 wins, 106 top-five and 227 top-10 finishes. The Emporia, Va. native made 15 Xfinity starts at the “Lady in Black” winning the 2016 race for JR Motorsports.



Graf Jr. will make his second Xfinity Series start at the historic 1.33-mile egg-shaped oval.



Darlington marked NASCAR’s return from the coronavirus pandemic. In his “Too Tough To Tame” debut at Darlington, Graf Jr. started 36th based on points -- but captured a lead-lap 19th place finish without the benefit of any practice or qualifying.



The Sport Clips Help A Hero 200 (147 laps | 200.1 miles) is the 23rd of 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 37-car field will take the green flag shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Sat., Sept. 5, 2020 with live coverage on NBC, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Eastern).



