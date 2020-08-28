CMR Returns Full Time in 2021 with Sieg

RSS Racing is pleased to announce CMR Construction & Roofing (CMR) will return full-time as the primary sponsor on the No. 39 Chevrolet for driver Ryan Sieg. The relationship with Sieg and CMR began in 2019 at Texas Motor Speedway. CMR has been on board the #39 full time in 2020 as Sieg has a career year going with a career-high in top 5 finishes and laps led. Roser, Eco Chief, and Afflictor brands will all be major associate sponsors again in 2021.

CMR Construction & Roofing has built a reputation for exceptional work and customer satisfaction for over 17 years. CMR has earned their reputation for excellence by delivering Personalized Service and Expert Installations. They have the resources, expertise, financial strength, and stability that makes them an industry leader. CMR has numerous national certifications and even carries an A+ Rating with the Better Business Bureau. CMR’s goal is to provide the most comprehensive roofing program to meet and exceed customer needs.



“This is a huge deal for our race team to have a full-time sponsor for back to back season," commented Ryan Sieg. "This shows the commitment that CMR has to RSS Racing and NASCAR to sign this deal now. We had some bumps in the road this season and CMR never flinched one time about staying with us. That shows the character of a company and I can’t thank them enough for believing in us".



"We are excited to sponsor Ryan Sieg again for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. I raced alongside Ryan in the past, and the Sieg Family are great people, both on and off the track. Everyone at CMR Roofing is excited to finish 2020 strong and keep going strong again next season," said Jason White, President of Motorsports of CMR Roofing & Construction.“



For up-to-date information on Ryan Sieg and RSS Racing visit www.ryansiegracing.com or follow along on social media; Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

RSS Racing PR