Skuttle Tight returns as Primary Sponsor at Daytona

Jesse returns to Daytona International Speedway with a familiar look to the JD Motorsports Camaro as Skuttle Tight will be returning as the primary sponsor.

"Skuttke Tight is pleased to once again partner with Jesse Little in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. When the opportunity was discussed to support Jesse at the famed Daytona Speedway we quickly jumped on board. Jesse drove the Skuttle Tight Camaro to a 13th place finish at Talladega in the June race. We feel confident Jesse will bring home another solid finish in Daytona. As part of the Daytona weekend, we are also rolling out a new Skuttle Tight Diecast program with Jesse that we plan to share with everyone next week. "We are proud of Jesse's performance this year and look forward to seeing the car on the historic Daytona Speedway." said Chad Kompelien, President of Skuttle Tight.

"Having Skuttle Tight back on board means a lot to me." Jesse said. "I look forward to getting back to Daytona with Skuttle Tight and having a great run at a place that works well with my driving style. We had a couple good races at Daytona already this year, and I think we can continue with that trend and bring home a really good finish for Chad and Skuttle Tight"

As part the Daytona weekend Jesse is introducing a new Skuttle Tight and Shriners Hospitals for Children hero cards that will will be available to anyone who supports Shriners. One quick way to get your hands on the hero new cards is to make any size donation to Shriners Hospitals for Children through Jesse's fundraising page and you'll get a signed copy of both the Skuttle Tight and Shriners hero cards available.. Sharing the link is encouraged, and every amount donated goes a long way to help patients and their families regardless of their ability pay. https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ fundraiser/2844282