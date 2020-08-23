Chase Briscoe Wins at Dover

Race Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Ross Chastain of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Chase Briscoe of Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe made good on his promise to “put on a show” Sunday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing started last after going to a backup racecar and proceeded to lead three times for a race-high 107 laps en route to his series-leading sixth win of the season. Briscoe began the 200-lap race around the 1-mile, concrete oval at the back of the 36-car field after opting for his backup HighPoint.com Ford when his primary racecar was deemed to be too damaged after Saturday’s 200-mile race at Dover. The backup machine proved ready for the spotlight, as Briscoe wheeled it into the lead for the first time on lap 71 to take the Stage 2 victory. It was a prelude of the finish, as Briscoe won the race with a commanding 2.463-second margin of victory over second-place Ross Chastain. The triumph was a hometown win of sorts for primary partner HighPoint, as its Sparta, New Jersey, headquarters is just a three-hour drive north of Dover on Interstate 95.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“This win is huge for our team. We really haven’t been that good these last couple of weeks and it’s been frustrating for all of us. We want to get better. Those guys had to work their tails off yesterday to get that backup car ready and change engines and all the things that go into that. To be able to have the performance we did today, I think that is huge for their confidence and huge for team morale. I feel like it’s really going to turn our team around and that is what we needed. There is no give up in this team, and it’s just awesome to be a part of. Our HighPoint.com Ford Mustang was really good today. It just makes my job a lot easier when our cars are that good, and today was the best car we’ve had all year long, and it was our backup. Hopefully, we can learn something from the car and take it down the road somewhere and be just as good.”

Notes:

● Briscoe finished sixth in Stage 1 to earn five bonus points. He won Stage 2 to score 10 more bonus points and one playoff point.

● This was Briscoe’s first Xfinity Series win at Dover, his sixth of the season and the eighth of his career.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 24 laps.

● Only seven of the 36 drivers in the Dover 200 finished on the lead lap.

● Austin Cindric remains the championship leader after Dover with a 62-point advantage over second-place Briscoe.

Next Up:

The next event on the Xfinity Series schedule is the Wawa 250 on Friday, Aug. 28 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR