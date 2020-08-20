Drydene to sponsor three JD Motorsports cars in Saturday and Sunday's Drydene 200 races

Drydene Performance Products, headquartered in Warminster, Pennsylvania, announced today it has completed its Drydene Doubleheader Weekend car lineup at Dover International Speedway with three additional Drydene cars. The company, known as the “hardest working brand in heavy-duty lubrication,” will serve as primary sponsor of JD Motorsports (JDM) drivers Jesse Little, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and BJ McLeod in Saturday and Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Drydene 200 races.



Fans will see Little (No. 4), Earnhardt (No. 0), and McLeod (No. 6) debut red and white Drydene Performance schemed JDM Chevrolet Camaros during the Drydene Doubleheader Weekend.



Drydene is the entitlement sponsor of the Drydene Doubleheader Weekend at Dover International Speedway August 22 and 23 and is also partnering with NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie and ARCA Menards Series East driver Mason Diaz as part of the weekend’s events.



“Drydene is proud to partner with JD Motorsports to bring an additional three Drydene cars to both Drydene 200 races,” said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. “We’re excited to see Jesse Little, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and BJ McLeod compete throughout the weekend.”



“I'm excited to help welcome Drydene to our race team this weekend at Dover,” said Little. “Their involvement within the sport is growing at a large rate, and it's always neat to be a part of that growth. I am confident that we will have a great showing in our No. 4 Drydene Chevrolet.”



Earnhardt said, “This weekend will be my first as a part of Team Drydene and I could not be any more proud to represent them. With their company sponsoring both of our NASCAR Xfinity Series races this weekend at Dover, I am sure that we will have a little added pressure to perform. Our No. 0 Drydene Chevrolet team is ready for the challenge and we will come out swinging!”



McLeod echoed his teammates’ enthusiasm: “I cannot thank all of the people at Drydene enough for forging this new relationship with our team. Partnerships like these are always exciting to be a part of, especially considering we are in their backyard! Dover has always been one of my favorite racetracks, and I look forward to competing in both Drydene 200 races with their support.”



Fans can watch Saturday’s Drydene 200 live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports App; fans can also watch Sunday’s Drydene 200 live at 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN and on the NBC Sports App. Both races will also be broadcast live on Motor Racing Network (MRN).



For Drydene Doubleheader Weekend race details and information, visit www.DrydeneDoubleheader.com. For more information on Drydene Performance Products and its entire line of performance engine oils, greases, and racing oil (DRF), as well as information about Team Drydene, visit www.Drydene.com or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TeamDrydene.



JDM PR