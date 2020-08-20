Jesse Little Shriners Hospitals for Children Paint Scheme Revealed

As Jesse heads to Dover this weekend he is excited to show everyone is his new Shriners Hospital for Children paint scheme at Darlington Raceway September 5.

Included on the Car will be Shriners patients April, Sebastian, Kaitlyn and Theodore. All have been the recipients of the excellent care that Shriners provides their patients, and all have played important role in Jesse's season as honorary team members.

"I am very excited to welcome the Shriners on board for our Darlington race. It's going to be a lot of fun," Jesse shared in his live last week. "The scheme is absolutely beautiful and its also got a very special addition that will be very cool and people will be excited to see."

A fundraising page has been set up to help show your support for Shriners Hospitals for Children and Jesse. Please visit the page here to see how you can help. Sharing the link is encouraged, and every amount donated goes a long way to help make sure patients and their families are cared for regardless of their ability pay. https://donate. lovetotherescue.org/ fundraiser/2844282

This weekend is a full schedule at Dover International Speedway as the Xfinity Series runs a double header Saturday and Sunday. "I can't wait to get to Dover this weekend. It's by far my favorite track and one that I think we can run our strongest at," Jesse said. "Having two races makes it even more important to capitalize in the first race and take what we have learned into the second race."

The #4 JD Motorsports car will be rolling off the gird in 12th place for the first race this weekend and Jesse has happy with that draw. "We'll have a great starting position on Saturday and as difficult as that place can be to pass we certainly are going to try to take advantage of it and try to knock out a stage point or two."

Track-side Live with Jesse from Dover on Facebook will be at 11:30 AM both Saturday and Sunday. Last week we joined Jesse from the garage at Daytona- where do you think he will be this week? You may submit questions to Jesse during the live or on Twitter or Instagram. Jesse Little Facebook

Last week as the NASCAR series' made their first trip to the Daytona Road Course and we saw a lot of activity as you can see from the picture above!

"Daytona Road course was a decent day for us. We stayed on track for the most part and salvaged a P 18 finish after having some throttle pedal issues in the late part of the race. It was a good points day for us, and that's what we are looking for at tracks I've never raced."

Jesse Little Racing PR