Parsons and Rich Mar Florist partner for Dover doubleheader

B.J. McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announces today a two-race deal with Rich Mar Florist, a Pennsylvania-based organization, for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) doubleheader at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on the No. 99 Toyota Supra of Stefan Parsons.



Jonathan Morrissey, vice president of Rich Mar Florist and fourth generation co-owner is no stranger to the NASCAR circuit. Rich Mar Florist debuted in the NASCAR world during the 2018 season when the organization partnered with Timmy Hill in the NASCAR Cup Series. Rich Mar Florist’s partnerships in NASCAR did not stop there. In 2019, Rich Mar Florist partnered with racers David Ragan, Josh Bilicki, and Garrett Smithley.



Morrisey and Rich Mar Florist are excited to partner with Parsons and BJMM, due to the family legacy.



“I’m most excited to brand out with Stefan. This is our first entry in the NXS and it is so exciting to get into the Series with someone who’s family has been racing for generations,” said Morrissey.



“I can’t wait to welcome Rich Mar Florist on board our No. 99 B.J. McLeod Motorsports this weekend at Dover. I’m honored to be a part of the Rich Mar Florist Racing family and to represent them at a special weekend for their company at Dover,” Parsons said. “We had a solid run at Dover last fall and I really think we can build on that experience and be even better this year.” Parsons added, “Doubleheader weekends are challenging but it’s nothing our team can’t handle. I have to thank Jonathan and everyone at Rich Mar Florist for making this happen!”



“We are thrilled to welcome Rich Mar Florist to our team,” BJ McLeod said. “Jessica and I run our team on family values. We are honored to have Rich Mar Florist race with us for their first NASCAR Xfinity Series race debut.”



Parsons made his first start of the 2020 season in the No. 99 Toyota Supra with BJMM at the doubleheader in Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. At Pocono Raceway, Parsons was closing in on a career-best finish of ninth before facing trouble on a restart with three laps to go. Most recently, Parsons and the B.J. McLeod team found a solid run at Texas Motor Speedway finishing in 18th place. Last year, Parsons made his NXS debut at Daytona International Speedway in the Circle K Firecracker 250, where he finished with his career best of 12th. Parsons finished the 2019 NXS season with a total of six starts.



The Lehigh Valley-based flower company recently signed a three-year contract as an official partner of Dover International Speedway, where they will make their debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Stefan Parsons in the No. 99 Toyota Supra.



Coverage begins Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET, while coverage begins Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Live coverage will be on NBCSN, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.



BJMM PR