National Motorsports Appeals Panel Statement

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of an L2 penalty issued on August 4 to owner Mario Gosselin and driver Alex Labbe in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 5.1.a & .d: Private Vehicle Testing.

The original penalty assessed: Gosselin was fined $50,000 and assessed with the loss of 75 owner points. Labbe was assessed with the loss of 75 driver points.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

The Appellants did not violate the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice as it was written. The Panel rescinds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The panel consisted of the following three individuals:

- Mr. Chuck Deery

- Mr. Jay Signore

- Mr. Kevin Whitaker

