FFA Featured on Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro for NASCAR Dover Doubleheader

BRANDT Professional Agriculture, a cornerstone partner of NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, is continuing its long-time support of the National FFA Organization in a big way through its racing program. During the upcoming doubleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway (Aug. 22-23), Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Chevrolet will debut a special FFA paint scheme.

The blue and gold livery will feature the official emblem of the national youth agricultural and leadership organization on the hood of the No. 7 Chevrolet. Also highlighted will be the FFA’s Give the Gift of Blue program, which helps provide the official FFA jacket to members who would otherwise be unable to own their own.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the strength of FFA and the power of donating FFA jackets to deserving young people through Give the Gift of Blue,” said Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization. “When an FFA member receives their own jacket, they gain self-confidence and participate more frequently in FFA. We’re thrilled and thankful that BRANDT is highlighting FFA and Give the Gift of Blue at Dover.”

BRANDT, a primary sponsor of Allgaier since 2011, has included the FFA logo on the decklid of their cars for the past several years and featured FFA on their “Celebrating the Future of Agriculture” paint scheme that Allgaier drove to Victory Lane at Chicagoland Speedway in 2017. The company is a long-time supporter of FFA at the national, state and local levels.

“FFA is such a great organization and produces some very talented and professional youth that often become industry leaders as well,” said Rick Brandt, CEO and President of BRANDT. “I remember the pride I felt when receiving my blue jacket and hope that we can bring energy to the Give the Gift of Blue program so that more kids have that same feeling.”

Allgaier is a previous winner at Dover, leading 104 laps on his way to a victory in 2018. In his past five starts at the track, he’s finished third or better. The JR Motorsports driver will pilot the No. 7 FFA Camaro on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET. Both races will be televised live on NBCSN.

For more information on the FFA Give the Gift of Blue program or to make a donation, visit FFA.org/GIVEblue/.

JRM PR