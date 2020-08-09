RCR Post Race Report - Henry 180

"We earned a hard fought top-five finish for our RCR No. 21 Ruedebusch.com Chevrolet team today at Road America. We faced a little bit of adversity towards the middle part of the race when we had slick tires on a wet race track. That was a little bit sketchy, but luckily the call ended up being the right one. We got our track position back and put ourselves in a really good position at the end of the race. I'm really proud of Andy Street and everyone at Richard Childress Racing. This was a great day for us with a fourth place finish. I'm looking forward to my next couple races and hopefully we can go out there and steal a win."

-Kaz Grala