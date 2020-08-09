Chase Briscoe Finishes Third at Road America

Race Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: A.J. Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe finished third in the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The driver of the No. 98 Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang notched his ninth top-three finish this season, and it continued Briscoe’s strong showings at road courses, as he won the series’ first road-course race of the year July 4 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Briscoe finished third in the first stage of the Henry 180, which concluded after two red-flag delays for lightning. When the race returned to green, Briscoe resumed his position among the top-three until he pitted for four tires prior to the final stage break. While that strategy placed Biscoe in 15th at the end of the second stage, it allowed him to restart in sixth for the final stage. With three laps remaining in the 45-lap race around Road America’s 14-turn, 4.048-mile layout, Briscoe was back in third. With back-to-back caution periods on laps 41 and 43, Briscoe took the opportunity to pit for four fresh tires to make one last challenge for the lead. When the green flag waved on the final restart, Briscoe attempted to pass A.J. Allmendinger and Austin Cindric – just as he had done at Indianapolis – but the duo was able to hold off Briscoe’s charge. Cindric pulled away from Allmendinger with the lead and Briscoe fell in line to finish comfortably in third. It was Briscoe’s sixth top-five in the last seven races.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Henry Repeating Arms FordMustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We got some nose damage early in the race, which made our Henry Repeating Arms Ford Mustang tighten up. The lightning and then rain came and we were still tight, but I felt like we were capable of winning at that point. We could drive up through the field better than anyone else, but once the dry track conditions came back we were just a third-place car. We didn’t really have anything for the first two. On new tires they were able to get a little bit more out of the car, and it would take until their tires start wearing out for me to be faster than them. It was just one of those days. Hopefully, Daytona next week will be a little bit better. No one really knows what to expect, so hopefully we’re the ones to hit it right.”

Notes:

● Briscoe’s third-place result bettered his previous best finish at Road America – seventh, earned last year.

● Briscoe earned his 11th top-five of the season and his 25th top-five in 68 career Xfinity Series starts.

● Briscoe finished third in Stage 1 to earn eight bonus points.

● Cindric won the Henry 180 to score his sixth career Xfinity Series victory, his fourth of the season and his first at Road America. His margin of victory over second-place Allmendinger was 1.318 seconds.

● There were seven caution periods for a total of 15 laps.

● Twenty-six of the 37 drivers in the Henry 180 finished on the lead lap.

● Cindric remains the championship leader after Road America with an 11-point advantage over second-place Briscoe.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the UNOH 188 on the road course at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT with coverage on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR