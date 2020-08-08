Jesse and JD Motorsports Looking to Bounce Back at Road America

Kansas was a tough race for Jesse and the JD Motorsports crew after handling issues and a late race incident pushed them to a tough 33rd place finish. Jesse maintains the 16th position in points and hopes to improve upon that with the next two races at road courses. "Definitely looking for a bounce back race after the issues last weekend" said Little.

This weekend there will again not be qualifying or practice, but that does not worry Jesse with his most recent road course race he finished a strong 18th position at the new NASCAR Indy Road Course.

The Indy Road Course was a little more forgiving than the Road America course as turn 1 at RA has the dreaded gravel pit that can put you back in the field and cause a lot of damage to the car if you get into it real hard. This track does reward patience, and that is what Jesse excels at. Biding his time and running his own race will provide the team with another top 10-15 place finish.



"Road America is a historic facility and I can't wait to make my first couple laps around there,' Jesse said. I've spent the time on the sim and studied film enough to be comfortable going there for my first time with no practice. We will start 14th which is great for Track position and I hope that'll allow us to run our race and be in a smart position till the end. I'm excited for the new pit Road procedures as that will add another level of strategy to the day and could give a small team like us a shot upfront. As always I'm very grateful for the continued help and support from all of my partners and sponsors this year and look forward to finishing out the last third of the season strong"