Market Scan extends sponsorship partnership with JD Motorsports and Mike Wallace

The partnership between JD Motorsports w/ Gary Keller and Market Scan for Mike Wallace’s No. 0 Chevrolet has been extended through two additional races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The first is this weekend’s August 8 event at Road America in Elkhart Lake, WI. The following week, Wallace will compete at the inaugural road course event at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 15.



The partnership between JD Motorsports, Mike Wallace and Market Scan kicked off at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July and is anchored in an initiative to celebrate and support veterans and first responders. The pairing is designed to shine a spotlight on U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Danny Garcia’s “Honor Walk 2020,” a four-month long initiative to raise funds for “America Salutes You”. This year’s “America Salutes You” collaboration kicked off on the July 4 race weekend in Indianapolis, where Garcia began his multi-state journey.



The Chevrolet’s red, white and blue patriotic paint scheme, which made its debut with much fanfare at IMS, includes prominent “America Salutes You” branding.



“We are truly excited to extend our partnership with JD Motorsports and Mike Wallace,” said Market Scan Co-founder and President Rusty West. “We really believe in this terrific project. Plus, Mike and I have become great friends through this collaboration – a wonderful bonus. The response to our sponsorship and support for veterans, first responders and their families has been amazing.



“The national TV broadcast of the July 4th race helped generate a lot of interest in the fundraising efforts by U.S. Marine Danny Garcia,” West continued. “We’re committed to helping Danny raise a lot of money for these very deserving folks, who are serving all of us selflessly. The people who benefit from this initiative need our help right now, and they need it more than ever.”



“Making a return to racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on America’s Birthday in partnership with Market Scan was one of the highlights of my career,” said Wallace, who had not competed in a NASCAR event since 2015. “The July 4 race marked my 807th overall NASCAR start. The results at Indy weren’t what we wanted, but the improvements throughout the race left me feeling I still have some competitive laps in me.



“I am thankful to Rusty and Market Scan for their continued support. What we started in Indianapolis is incredible and I am grateful to have an opportunity to race for a cause. Supporting Danny and “America Salutes You” humbles me. I could not be more proud to help raise funds for veterans, first responders and their families, and I encourage everyone to join me in the fund raising efforts.”



Garcia is a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam war veteran, former law enforcement officer and ordained minister. He has been walking for charity since 1996, taking 52 million steps on six continents. The first phase of Garcia’s “Honor Walk 2020” includes Midwest states, Southeastern states and the Eastern seaboard with large-scale stops in New York City and Washington, D.C. Between July 4 and October 29, Garcia will travel in increments of 25 to 50 miles a day in phases. Stops will include City Halls, Veterans Affairs locations, first responder locations, fire stations, police stations, hospitals, and partner retail locations. The walk ends on Oct. 29 at the Grand Ole Opry during the “America Salutes You” benefit concert.



The mission of “America Salutes You” is to raise awareness and funds for extraordinary wellness charities, assisting military and veterans. Those initiatives include promoting the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' efforts to provide access, support and services that ensure veterans’ health and quality of life. Donations to support Danny’s fundraising efforts for “America Salutes You” can be made by texting FREEDOM to 20222. Pledges can be made on www.americasalutesyou.org.



NASCAR enthusiasts and diecast race car collectors will be pleased to learn that a special edition Mike Wallace / Market Scan 2020 Patriotic Chevrolet Number 0 model has been commissioned to commemorate the partnership; it is for sale at Lionel Racing’s website: https://www.lionelracing.com/MIKE-WALLACE-2020-MARKET-SCAN-PATRIOTIC-164-ARC-DIECAST



JDM PR