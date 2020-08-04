SkyView Partners Joins MMS with "Throwback" Sponsorship

SkyView Partners, an investment banking and financing solutions firm dedicated exclusively to supporting the growth of independent and registered investment advisors, is proud to be the lead sponsor of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Tommy Joe Martins of Martins Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Road America located in Elkhart Lake, WI on Saturday, August 8th at 12:00 ET.

NASCAR has taken extreme measures to ensure the safety of the drivers and participants. They have partnered closely with health officials and medical experts to tailor races that will follow specific guidelines and safety measures for competitors and the surrounding communities in which the events will be held.

In conjunction with Martins Motorsports, SkyView will be unveiling a “throwback” design for Tommy Joe’s car, representative of NASCAR in the late 1960s and 1970s. “Our team has had a lot of fun developing the look and feel of the number 44 car by creating a very retro color scheme,” stated Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO of SkyView Partners. The design also coincides with the recent opening of SkyView’s new West Coast office in Los Angeles, California.

Tommy Joe Martins has competed at the national NASCAR series level since 2009. Currently, he is in his fourth season competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, moving to the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro for a full-time campaign with Martins Motorsports.

“I’ve been speaking a lot with Scott looking for another opportunity to get them on the racetrack with us, & Road America was the perfect spot,” stated Tommy Joe Martins. “It’s been such a blessing to get to know the people at SkyView this season, & this throwback car is without a doubt one of the coolest looking cars I’ve ever had to drive. Really looking forward to this weekend.” Stated Tommy Joe Martins.

SkyView’s backing of Martins this year marks their inaugural sponsorship of the NASCAR Xfinity Series. “We have enjoyed our partnership with Tommy Joe and Martins Motorsports immensely,” said Wetzel. “Tommy Joe embodies the type of spokesperson we are proud to be partnered with.”

