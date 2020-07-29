National Motorsports Appeals Panel Statement

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a behavior penalty issued on July 14 to Anthony Clements, relative to the No. 51 NASCAR Xfinity Series team at Kentucky Speedway.

The penalty concerns the following sections in the 2020 NASCAR Rule Book: Sections 12.8.1.b Member Conduct Guidelines and 7.7.2.j Team Event Roster Guidelines.

The original penalty assessed: Clements was fined $10,000.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

The Appellants violated the Rules set forth in the Penalty Notice. The Panel affirms and upholds the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR.

The panel consisted of the following three individuals:

- Mr. Tom DeLoach

- Mr. David Hall

- Ms. Kelly Housby

The Appellant has the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with Section 15 of the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR