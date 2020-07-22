A Statement from Andy Seuss on Parting Ways with Our Motorsports

Andy Seuss on parting ways with Our Motorsports.



"After 5 years of hard work and dedication, I have left Our Motorsports.



What started as a casual acquaintanceship with Chris Our at the modified races, and admiration for his 1st class operation, later became a friendship when learning we had one big thing in common. A desire for racing’s biggest stages and highest levels. In particular, Daytona.



In 2015 I went to Daytona to attempt the ARCA race for Bryan Dauzat and Brother in Law Motorsports. Chris and Our Motorsports also attempted the race with their driver at the time, Tommy Barrett. Neither of us made the race, a very humbling experience.



After keeping in touch with Chris, he was selling all his racing equipment at the end of that season. I contacted Chris to purchase the car that they failed to qualify with. I felt it had potential and I had not given up on my Daytona dream. After a lengthy phone call to purchase the car, we decided to team up and give this a shot together.



My parents picked the car up out of a storage container. We got an engine 3 days before our first event. With a volunteer crew of mostly my modified crew member, we went to Talladega in my fathers modified trailer with all modified equipment. Fingers crossed.



10th in practice. Maybe a fluke.

10th in qualifying. Maybe we’re onto something?

More importantly, we’re in the show.

Before halfway we were up to 3rd.



Coming to pit road, our rear brake rotors failed. Lesson learned. But statement made.



Over the next 5 years most of you have followed the amazing journey. Late nights, small boat shop, open trailers, volunteer crew. We grew to a 2 car team at multiple events, attracted drivers, and sponsors, all wanting to be a part of what we were building.



Highlighted by contending for the win, and a 2nd place finish at Talladega, life was good, and people were noticing.



Late last year Chris made the decision to make a big step to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. A press conference was held at the Nascar Hall of Fame. Where it was announced that I and possibly other drivers would be in the seat. Also it was announced that I would be running the team as general manager. My family was there. My friends were there. My team was there. It was absolutely surreal.



2020 started out amazing. After failing to Qualify in 2016, the Our Motorsports boys put the 02 on the front row for the Daytona ARCA race. Outside pole at the world center of speed. Things came full circle from that February day in 2016. It was an amazing feeling that I cherished sharing with my team. An amazing group of dedicated teammates.



Somewhere between then and now, things began to change. The morals and standards for our amazing little team got skewed. I struggled with witnessing it, until I simply could not be a part of it any more. I hate that it came to this, I hate the timing, I hate walking away from 5 years of hard work and dedication, but it is not something I can put my name on any more.



Through 17 races as a new, young Xfinity team, we were able to score 4 top 10s including one top 5. Something I’m quite proud of. We wouldn’t have been able to do so without the dedication and hard work from the guys in the shop. Learning quickly, we were able to put competitive, reliable racecars on the track. I know leaving, that the team is capable of keeping the great finishes going with the hard work that has been put in place for the foundation of the team.



I want to thank everyone that contributed to the last 5 years. There absolutely no way I could fit every name on here that helped and supported this team. Whether it be at the race track, in the shop, building the new shop, on social media, with equipment or just a kind word. With 99% of it being volunteers who took time out of their lives. I cannot thank you enough. It will never go unnoticed or unappreciated.



I do not know what the next step is for me. I love racecars. I love racing. I love being at the racetrack. I love the competition. I love being dedicated. I love working longer and harder to beat the competition. But mostly I love the bond of a team that will do anything for each other.



For everyone that followed along this amazing journey, from up close or far away, Thank you."

Our Motorsports PR