Kyle Busch, who was originally declared the winner of Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway car failed post-race inspection. Busch’s car failed height measurements for the left rear. Austin Cindric, who crossed the finish line in second would be declared the winner following Busch’s disqualification.

Busch would be scored last in the 37 car field.

Joe Gibbs Racing has until 12 noon on Monday to appeal.

“No matter how it happens, it’s great to win,” Cindric said post-race. “Everyone has to play in the same sandbox.”

With his win on Saturday, Cindric has won three races in a row, with his sweep at last weekends Kentucky doubleheader.

“A win’s a win and it’s good for our team,” Cindric said post-race. “It’s good for momentum and it’s good for points.”

Rounding out the top five were Chase Briscoe in second, Justin Allgaier in third, Harrison Burton in fourth and Michael Annett in fifth.

Chase Briscoe, who finished second currently leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series points standings over race-winner Austin Cindric by 24 points.

Rounding out the top ten were Jeb Burton in sixth, Brandon Jones in seventh, Justin Haley in eighth, Ross Chastain in ninth and Brandon Brown in tenth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas Speedway next Saturday, July 25th in the running of the Kansas Lottery 250. Coverage begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN.

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier

Race Winner: Austin Cindric