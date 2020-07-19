Chase Briscoe Scores Second at Texas

Race Winner: Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

Stage 1 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Overview:

Chase Briscoe stayed as hot as the weather on a sweltering Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang finished second in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race to secure his second straight second-place finish and his eighth result of second or better in the 16 races run this season. Briscoe started 12th in the 37-car field and quickly settled into the top-10, finishing fifth in the first stage and sixth in the second stage. With less than 10 laps remaining in the 200-lap race, Briscoe appeared headed toward a decent top-10 finish, but when the yellow caution flag waved on lap 196 and sent the race into overtime, Briscoe opted to bring his Ford Performance Racing School Mustang to pit road for four new tires and one final adjustment. He lined up eighth for the restart and gained four spots on the penultimate lap before clawing his way to second when the checkered flag dropped. Fellow Ford Mustang driver Austin Cindric crossed the finish line first, .949 of a second ahead of Briscoe.

Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 98 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Our Ford Performance Racing School Mustang was so tight all day long. We were really good in turns three and four, but tight in (turns) one and two. Earlier in the race we discussed making an adjustment that would last a bit longer, but we had track position and didn’t want to give that up. But when we finally did that, we were two- to three-tenths better than the field coming from the back. We just ran so long on tires during the long green-flag run that I just kept getting tighter and tighter. At that point, our best bet was to catch a caution and pin the rest of the field a lap down. Unfortunately, the caution came six laps too late. It was a hard-fought second place and we made a lot of gains. We just started so far off it took a while to get it where it needed to be.”

Notes:

● This was Briscoe’s best Xfinity Series finish at Texas, bettering his previous best result of fourth, earned in March 2019.

● This was Briscoe’s eighth top-two, his 10th top-five and his 13th top-10 of the season.

● This was Briscoe 24th top-five and his 43rd top-10 in 66 career Xfinity Series starts.

● Briscoe finished fifth in Stage 1 to earn six bonus points and sixth in Stage 2 to earn five more bonus points.

● Briscoe remains the championship leader after Texas with a 24-point advantage over second-place Austin Cindric.

● Cindric’s win in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 was his fourth career Xfinity Series victory and his third straight. He swept the doubleheader last weekend at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta.

● There were nine caution periods for a total of 39 laps.

● Only eight of the 37 drivers in the My Bariatric Solutions 300 finished on the lead lap.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the Kansas Lottery 250 July 25 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City. The race beings at 5 p.m. EDT with coverage on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TSC PR