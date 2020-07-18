For Immediate Release: Jesse Little Racing Media Relations Jesse Little Returns to the Lone Star State and Looking Forward to Capturing Another Top 15 Finish

The Xfinity teams are heading to the Lone Star State to run at Texas Motor Speedways 1.5 mile quad-oval. Jesse will be rolling off in the 20th position as he returns to a track he raced in both 2018 and 2019 in the Gander Truck Series.



"After our recent string of solid finishes I can't wait to get to the Lone Star State," Jess said. "Kentucky was our most solid weekend yet and in my opinion I think Texas is quite similar. I'm excited as we have only made improvements to the car and have found the package that I can drive aggressively. I want to thank all of my partners, sponsors and fans for their continued support. We are going to ride the momentum and keep focusing on just running our own race. The rest will take care of itself."



The JD Motorsports Team brought a fast car to the double header at Kentucky last weekend and Jesse had two great finishes - 14th position both Thursday and Friday. After the first race Jesse said, "This was a good night for us. P14. We ended up there at the end. We were able to miss those wrecks and bring home what was a great day for us. the car was so fast. It was the best car we have had all year. We fell into our rhythm that we have always been talking about this year."



Jesse has been turning some heads in the announcers booth and has been getting some great visibility on TV. There are some open spots for companies to get some great visibility on a very noticeable car in the field. Jesse is looking to make some connections with new partners through out the remainder of the year. Now would be a great time for companies to jump on board.



In case you missed the announcement of the new merchandise, the highly sought after Skuttle Tight t-shirt is available in the Jesse Little Shop.



Jesse Little PR