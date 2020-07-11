RCR Post Race Report - Alsco 300

"Our Alsco Chevrolet Camaro had tremendous speed, especially on the long run. We ran in the top three pretty much the entire first half of the race and picked up some valuable stage points as well. Unfortunately, it was just a little too tight. We tried to adjust on it and we fell behind a bit at the beginning of the final stage. We just lacked a little bit of short run speed, but we rallied back on the long run. We nailed our green flag pit stop and were in great position to grab a top-five before the caution came out. When I came down for the final stop the tire changer from the car in front of me ran out and I turned the wheel to miss him, which caused me to slide through our pit box sideways. On top of my mistake we had another penalty, which forced us to start at the rear of the field. That was frustrating. It definitely ruined our entire strategy. I drove my butt off on that last restart and thankfully we were still able to salvage another sixth-place finish. My team brought an extremely fast car and I think we deserved to finish better both yesterday and tonight; however, that's just part of it. We'll keep working hard and be ready for another opportunity next week at Texas."

-Anthony Alfredo